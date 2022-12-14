Oklahoma Group Collects Medical Supplies To Send To Ukraine

-

A shipping container full of medical supplies donated by Oklahoma hospitals and clinics is on its way to Ukraine. Rotary Club volunteers, including some native Ukrainian and Russians, helped load the container.

Hospital beds, anti-bacterial wipes, solar-powered lights, and various types of medical equipment are being loaded into a shipping container. It is being sent to Ukraine amidst its on-going war with Russia.

The Rotary Club's Medical Supplies Network said it sends supplies to countries who are experiencing terror.

"We receive this medical equipment from hospitals, medical clinics, whenever they replace their hospital beds or their gurneys, instead of just throwing it all in a landfill some place. They donate it to our organization," Board Member, Clay Langley said.

Langley said the container has more than $100,000 worth of supplies. It's the fifth one being sent to Ukraine and there are at least two more planned for future shipments.

"We don't just help Ukraine. We have shipments that go worldwide to developing countries,” Langley said.

The network has delivered more than 260 containers to at least 60 countries. Director of Operations VJ Lively said as long as there are people in need, they will keep loading and shipping.

"We want to ship as many containers as we can to help out humanity," Lively said. "We need to stop worrying about us and start worrying about other human beings. As we help other human beings, the more we can give to them, they give back to us the greatest gift of being able to give."

Organizers said they rely heavily on donations and volunteers to continue shipping supplies. For more information, visit http://www.msni.org/