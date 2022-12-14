By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Dec. 14, 2022

Tulsa Parks Department Day Camps For Students

Winter break starts soon and the Tulsa Parks Department is offering day camps for students.

Tulsa Parks says it will offer a verity of activities ranging from normal day camps to classes.

For a full schedule or to register, Click Here.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Free Child Predator Protection Class

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a free Child Predator Protection Class on Wednesday for parents.

The class runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tulsa Tech's Client Service Center near 31st and Memorial.

Click Here for more information or to register for the class.



