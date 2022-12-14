Links Mentioned On Dec. 14, 2022

Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 3:52 am
Tulsa Parks Department Day Camps For Students
Winter break starts soon and the Tulsa Parks Department is offering day camps for students.
Tulsa Parks says it will offer a verity of activities ranging from normal day camps to classes.
For a full schedule or to register, Click Here.
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Free Child Predator Protection Class
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a free Child Predator Protection Class on Wednesday for parents.
The class runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tulsa Tech's Client Service Center near 31st and Memorial.
Click Here for more information or to register for the class.
December 14th, 2022
