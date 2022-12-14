Links Mentioned On Dec. 14, 2022


Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 3:52 am

By: News On 6


Tulsa Parks Department Day Camps For Students

Winter break starts soon and the Tulsa Parks Department is offering day camps for students.

Tulsa Parks says it will offer a verity of activities ranging from normal day camps to classes.

For a full schedule or to register, Click Here.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Free Child Predator Protection Class

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is hosting a free Child Predator Protection Class on Wednesday for parents.

The class runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tulsa Tech's Client Service Center near 31st and Memorial.

Click Here for more information or to register for the class.


