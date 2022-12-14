Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning


Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 7:51 am

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break.

BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media.

BAPS said that without water, "we are unable to safely or hygienically hold classes on campus."

Administrators will be on campus and students can come to pick up Chromebooks if necessary.
