By: News On 6

TPD Looking For Suspect In Multiple Business Break-Ins

-

Tulsa Police are investigating after they say someone burglarized businesses near East 31st Street and South Harvard Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to police, someone smashed the windows and stole money from OK Cookie Momster and Bird & Bottle, two businesses in the area.

Police are now investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.