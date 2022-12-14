Jonathan Huskey Shares Reactions After LIV Golf Announces 2023 Event In Broken Arrow

By: News On 6

Championship golf is coming back to Green Country in 2023.

LIV Golf said it will play at Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club from May 12 to 14 in 2023.

"Oklahoma’s golf courses are among the best in the world and we welcome the surge in economic activity hosting this tournament will bring to the Tulsa region and the state,” Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement.

However, not everyone is excited. News On 6's Jonathan Huskey explained why some haven't welcomed the new league.