TU Back At Home Against Mississippi Valley State

The University of Tulsa has just two non-conference games remaining before conference play begins. Tulsa looks to turn things around Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

The season probably hasn't started the way new Head Coach Eric Konkol had hoped for when he took the job in March. Tulsa has started the year 3-6. If you ask Coach Konkol though, it’s all about the process and trusting his players.

“They are getting experience. Some are very young, some are older in the program. But they're being in these late game positions for the first time, and it takes a little bit of time to grow and learn how to win games,” said Coach Konkol.

With the five game losing streak ending this past Saturday for the Golden Hurricane, Coach Konkol's message to his team was a simple one: play with confidence. He believes the best basketball is ahead of them.

“We have to become more consistent in those areas and then we have to find ways to finish. And we have been talking about finishing, and not just finishing games, but finishing plays. Finishing with a rebound and finishing with a hard cut and just being better finishers,” said Konkol.

Even with all the struggles, this season Bryant Selebangue has been a bright spot. The Forward is averaging 11 points a game and ranks 22nd for scoring.

“He has found ways to score we need that we are starting to design more things to him in different spots. He is getting better and better,” said Konkol.

Tulsa looks for two in a row against Mississippi Valley State on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the Reynolds Center.