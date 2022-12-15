OBN Agents Seize Nearly 40,000 Marijuana Plants In Pontotoc County


Thursday, December 15th 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6


PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. -

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) shut down several marijuana growing operations in Pontotoc County for allegedly selling out-of-state black market marijuana.

OBN Agents shared photos from Pontotoc Co. where they say they seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 Lbs. of processed marijuana packaged for transportation.

Agents say they arrested three people and expect to make more arrests.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 15th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022

December 16th, 2022