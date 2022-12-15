OBN Agents Seize Nearly 40,000 Marijuana Plants In Pontotoc County

By: News On 6

Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) shut down several marijuana growing operations in Pontotoc County for allegedly selling out-of-state black market marijuana.

OBN Agents shared photos from Pontotoc Co. where they say they seized nearly 40,000 plants and 3,000 Lbs. of processed marijuana packaged for transportation.

Agents say they arrested three people and expect to make more arrests.








