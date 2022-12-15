Governor Stitt To Be Sworn In For 2nd Term On January 9

Thursday, December 15th 2022, 7:32 am
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn in for his second term on January 9th.
The ceremony will take place at the state capitol, with inaugural balls happening in Tulsa, Enid and Oklahoma City.
Governor Stitt defeated state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to win re-election back in November.
