By: News On 6

Governor Stitt To Be Sworn In For 2nd Term On January 9

-

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be sworn in for his second term on January 9th.

The ceremony will take place at the state capitol, with inaugural balls happening in Tulsa, Enid and Oklahoma City.

Related Story: Hofmeister Concedes Governor's Race To Incumbent Stitt

Governor Stitt defeated state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister to win re-election back in November.

Related Story: Watch: Kevin Stitt Discusses Governor's Race Victory On Six In The Morning