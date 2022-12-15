Sapulpa City Leaders To Redevelop Town West District

-

The City of Sapulpa is working to redevelop its Town West District creating a master plan that will help drive growth for the next 15 to 20 years.

Economic Development Director Mark Lawson says Sapulpa is not maximizing the area's fullest potential, so they plan to redevelop about 450 acres around Interstate 44 in the Town West area. A major goal is to increase sales tax revenue in the district. City leaders have accepted proposals from firms to create the "Town West Sapulpa Master Plan" to help bring the area back to life.

The city is looking at how it can expand its industrial park, residential and commercial areas, and grow the community for the next 15 to 20 years.

“We just feel with the construction that's going on with the improved interchanges of the Turner turnpike and with the completion of the Gilcrease expressway nearby we expect traffic to continue to grow. Plus we expect more people to go by that part of town and we just want to make sure it's performing the best it can,” Mark Lawson, Economic Development Director City of Sapulpa, said.

Community input is expected to be vital in helping leaders create a master plan.

“Our vision for this was to put together a steering committee, a stakeholder committee, business owners community members in and around the area including working with some of our government officials. This is technically in Tulsa County and so we want to be partners with them,” Mark Lawson, Economic Development Director City of Sapulpa, said.

Lawson hopes to have a master plan created by December 2023.