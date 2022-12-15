News On 6's Chinh Doan Speaks With Longest-Living Miss America

By: News On 6

News On 6's Chinh Doan was at the Miss America pageant as the final round began. Miss Oklahoma, our own News On 6 meteorologist Megan Gold, met up with us on the red carpet.

She said she’s been having the best week getting to know everyone and visiting New York, including the stock exchange before the competition.

On Monday in front of the judges, she shared her social impact initiative, which is ending hunger among senior citizens. On Tuesday, she played the flute for her talent.

As for the Sooner State, Miss Oklahoma has won six times in the 100 years of the Miss America pageant.

Thursday afternoon, we talked to the longest-living Miss America, 92-year-old Beatrice “BeBe” Shopp, who was Miss Wisconsin then Miss America in 1948.

Shopp said she stays in touch with Susan Powell, who was Miss Oklahoma in 1980 and won Miss America in 1981.

“Susan and I are in the same age group, so we have known each other for years. I think she’s a delightful person, wonderful sister,” Shopp said.