Funding For Oklahoma Infrastructure Projects Included In National Defense Authorization Act


Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:00 am

By: News On 6


Funding for several key Oklahoma infrastructure projects is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

The senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday night, which Senator Jim Inhofe says includes money to prioritize modernizing the Tulsa levee system.

Senator Inhofe's office says that project should be complete in 2026.

The NDAA also includes a pilot program to deepen the waterway leading to the Port of Catoosa, which would allow barges to carry significantly more cargo.
