State Board Of Education Approves Nearly 100 Emergency Teaching Certificates


Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:18 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma State Board of Education approved nearly 100 more emergency teaching certificates on Thursday to fill open positions across the state.

Nearly 3,800 people have requested emergency certifications this year. About two-thirds of those are for renewals.

According to the state board, nearly 1,000 of those requests are for elementary education.
