OESC: Revamped Digital Identity Verification System Has Drastically Cut Down On Fraud In 2022


Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:37 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) says its VerifyOK platform has drastically cut down on fraud this year.

The revamped online ID verification system has made the claims process more efficient while also assisting in the prevention of fraudulent activity.

OESC says some other milestones it has met this year are-remaining below the national unemployment average, bringing broadband connectivity to rural Oklahomans and hosting more than 190 hiring events across the state.

