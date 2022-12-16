OESC: Revamped Digital Identity Verification System Has Drastically Cut Down On Fraud In 2022

Friday, December 16th 2022, 6:37 am
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) says its VerifyOK platform has drastically cut down on fraud this year.
Related Story: Revamped Digital Identity Verification System Launched By The OESC
The revamped online ID verification system has made the claims process more efficient while also assisting in the prevention of fraudulent activity.
Related Story: OESC Directing Resources To Protect Against Fraud
OESC says some other milestones it has met this year are-remaining below the national unemployment average, bringing broadband connectivity to rural Oklahomans and hosting more than 190 hiring events across the state.
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022
December 16th, 2022