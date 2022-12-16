Mother Thankful To Tulsa Doctors For Saving Her Baby's Life

-

A pregnant woman was told her daughter she was carrying would likely die, but she defied the odds. She is now spending Christmas with the best gift of all; a healthy and happy baby girl.

Casey Chitwood came to Hillcrest hoping doctors could save her baby's life. She didn't know they would end up saving her life too.

She said she's forever grateful she decided to get a second opinion.

The Chitwood family was thrilled to find out they were pregnant with their second child, but Casey Chitwood didn't expect she'd face a lifetime of trials in the next two years.

"At her 20-week ultrasound, we found out that she had a slew of anomalies such as a diaphragmatic hernia, missing vertebrae and a cleft lip," said Casey.

Casey started having extreme fatigue, bruising and vision issues during her third trimester.

"Basically, said it was probably the stress of carrying a baby who was going to be born to die," said Casey.

Casey decided to look at other treatment options, found the SILAS Program through Hillcrest, and hired a doula.

She said the night she was admitted, she got news she never expected; not about her baby, but about herself.

"Friday, they did a bone marrow biopsy. Monday, the oncologist came in to tell me I had acute leukemia," said Casey.

"We were able to provide a very unique multidisciplinary approach at Hillcrest that doesn't exist everywhere and I'm really proud of all the teams involved," said Dr. David Sandler, Director of the Heart Rhythm Service at Hillcrest.

Doctors told Casey she could have been days away from dying without a diagnosis, but they also gave her some good news... her baby was making progress.

"She took a week of chemo with me before she was born," said Casey.

Arden was born on June 14. "She fights for me, and I fight for her," said Casey.

Arden has had 5 surgeries and will need more, but she remains spunky and spirited. "Her liver, stomach a bowel were in her chest," said Casey.

Casey is on her fourth round of chemo with one more round to go.

"I didn't think of a first Thanksgiving, first Christmas. I was just thinking of having to put her in a casket," said Casey. "I'm thankful for her and I'm thankful to be here."

She takes it day by day and has learned to be grateful and give herself time to grieve.

"It's okay to be sad, but it's not okay to give up," said Casey.

