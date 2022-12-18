Tulsa Dream Center & Food On The Move Host Toy, Food Giveaway Event


Saturday, December 17th 2022, 9:32 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Dream Center gave away more than 6,000 toys to hundreds of families in need on Saturday.

The center says this is one of its most monumental giveaways ever.

Food on the Move was also there, making sure families have enough to eat this holiday season.

"Families get to come through, they get a 30-pound bag, box of produce, they get a ham or a turkey, then they go through and get toys for their kids," said Kevin Harper, President and CEO of Food on the Move.

More than 30 organizations came together to make the event possible.

