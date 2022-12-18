Dozens Of Santas On Motorcycles Deliver Gifts For Children Through Bulgaria


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 10:14 am

By: News On 6


Dozens of bikers dressed as Santa Claus rode their colorful motorcycles through Bulgaria to bring joy to children and keep the Christmas spirit alive.

The Santas on motorcycles toured the city delivering presents as part of an annual tradition.

During the event, the riders from Sofia Riders Club also collected money which will be donated to children from an orphanage.
