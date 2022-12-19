Stolen Dog Returned To Owner, Alleged Thief Arrested By TPD

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police say a dog has been unified with her owner after someone dognapped them.

Officers say last Saturday, the victim was walking his dogs in a neighborhood near 13th and Yale when someone drove by and made a U-turn to approach him.

The man told officers the driver, later identified as Bryant Phillips, told the victim the dog was his and he paid $5,000 for it.

Police say Phillips then grabbed and pulled the dog into his car and drove off.

On Saturday, the getaway car was spotted near 31st and Memorial and officers found Phillips inside with the dog.

They arrested him for armed robbery and returned the dog to her owners.