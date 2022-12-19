Okay Fire Dept. Begins Training To Use Drones In The Field


Sunday, December 18th 2022, 9:25 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The fire department in Okay, Oklahoma, says it's now training with unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, to use in the field.

They say the drones can be used for things like searches and rescues, monitoring fires, sizing up scenes and more.

The fire department says they're training a few pilots to use the new drones and hope to add more pilots in the future.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 18th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

December 19th, 2022