Okay Fire Dept. Begins Training To Use Drones In The Field

The fire department in Okay, Oklahoma, says it's now training with unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, to use in the field.

They say the drones can be used for things like searches and rescues, monitoring fires, sizing up scenes and more.

The fire department says they're training a few pilots to use the new drones and hope to add more pilots in the future.