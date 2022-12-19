TPD Using Grant To Help Sexual Assault Victims Across The State

-

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) will soon expand its services to help more victims of sexual assault.

A $500,000 grant from Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Program will go toward helping victims statewide. The money will help create new programs in rural communities with limited access.

Forensic Nurse Administrator Kasey Magness says TPD plans to work with rural police departments to help start programs that include training nurses in those communities on how to do sexual assault exams.

Magness says there is a special way nurses have to look for evidence and injuries to properly diagnose and treat victims.

TPD says it once had a rural SANE coordinator, but changes had to be made, due to loss of funding.

Magnesss says a sexual assault state coordinator and clinical coordinator will be hired to support statewide services.

There are currently only 31 SANE programs in Oklahoma and Magness says they look forward to making a difference.

“We've had patients that have come from Grove, actually right on the border of Kansas, and we've had patients come down to see us in Tulsa. Well if you've had a sexual assault you don't want to drive two to three hours to find care and to get help,” Kasey Magness, Tulsa Police Department Forensic Nurse Administrator, said.

TPD plans to hire the additional support staff in January to help launch the programs and will evaluate different Oklahoma communities to determine which areas need the program first.

Magness says she looks forward to gaining momentum with the programs thanks to the new funding starting in January.

“Just hitting the ground running to seeing where our biggest needs are and seeing where we can recruit those nurses. Plus getting those programs up and running so we can better treat those victims,” Magness said.

Telehealth is expected to play a role in helping start the new programs with more experienced nurses in Tulsa able to help professionals who may need medical guidance.

TPD is hoping to start up to six programs in 2023.