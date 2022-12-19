Programming Alert: News On 6's Noon Broadcast To Begin At 11 a.m.


Monday, December 19th 2022, 9:59 am

By: News On 6


Programming Alert: News On 6's noon broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning due to coverage of the January 6 hearings.

Coverage of Monday's hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol will begin at 12 p.m. on KOTV.

A CBS Special report covering the hearings will take place after a News On 6 broadcast that begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Those looking for "The Young and the Restless," can find it on News on 6 Now, that's Channel 6.3 or Cox Cable Channel 53.
