Programming Alert: News On 6's Noon Broadcast To Begin At 11 a.m.

Monday, December 19th 2022, 9:59 am
Programming Alert: News On 6's noon broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday morning due to coverage of the January 6 hearings.
Coverage of Monday's hearings into the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol will begin at 12 p.m. on KOTV.
A CBS Special report covering the hearings will take place after a News On 6 broadcast that begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Those looking for "The Young and the Restless," can find it on News on 6 Now, that's Channel 6.3 or Cox Cable Channel 53.
December 19th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 19th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022
December 20th, 2022