Stores Packed As Tulsa Shoppers Rush For Last-Minute Christmas Shopping

With just days before Christmas, there are a lot of last-minute shoppers out and about. Stores at Woodland Hills Mall are seeing a lot of sells this season.

A lot of people have already tackled those big-ticket items. Now they’re after specific needs, sales, stocking stuffers, and a good time.

People are packing the parking lot at Woodland Hills Mall as many of them wrap up their Christmas shopping less than seven days out.

"Oh, they better hurry," Gayla Nida.

"Several last-minute things. Maybe some sales," said Kristin McGill.

"I thought, for today, it wouldn't be quite as busy, but it is, it's fun," said Judy Lilly.

"Yeah, we parked pretty far away to be honest," said Herron Vasquez.

Some shoppers go in knowing exactly what they need.

"We're off to get earrings now, and socks," said Judy Lilly.

"A lot of sweaters," said Veronica McGill.

"Last minute little sweater things for family gatherings. Outfits to wear," said Kristin McGill.

Many folks are doing a combination of online and in-person shopping.

"I've done online shopping, as well. In fact, most of it was, but I wanted to come out and get these ornaments and they're only available here," said Gayla Nida.

"It's just easier for me to come out here and just like physically buy stuff than ordering and wait for it to come in," said Herron Vasquez.

One mom-daughter duo said some things you just want to see in person.

“Being able to touch it and just see if that’s exactly what you were looking for. Online it’s sometimes hard to tell from pictures," said Allison Lilly.

And a lot of it has to do with the overall shopping experience.

“We're walking around to see all the new shops and the pretty decorations," said Gayla Nida.

"Day off. Girls' day. Let the boys kind of play. Girls get to come out and hang out at the mall. And take in all the smells. It smells so nice. Oh my gosh so nice," said Kristin McGill.

Woodland Hills Mall said it's seeing pre-COVID levels of traffic now, and probably even higher than this time last year.