By: News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested

-

Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa.

According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.

Authorities say the man was taken into custody. Currently, it is unclear what led to the pursuit.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.