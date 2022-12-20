Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested


Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 6:49 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa.

According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.

Authorities say the man was taken into custody. Currently, it is unclear what led to the pursuit.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 19th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022

December 20th, 2022