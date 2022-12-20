Man Accused Of Leading Authorities On Chase From Wagoner Co. To Tulsa Arrested

Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 6:49 am
Authorities say a man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading law enforcement on a chase from Wagoner County to Tulsa.
According to deputies, once the driver got to Tulsa he allegedly turned into a hotel parking lot near I-44 and Memorial, jumped the curb and hit two parked cars. A Wagoner County deputy's vehicle was also damaged in the pursuit.
Authorities say the man was taken into custody. Currently, it is unclear what led to the pursuit.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
