By: News On 6

Sapulpa Man Killed In Crash In Tulsa County

-

A Sapulpa man is dead after a crash in Tulsa on Monday night.

According to OHP Troopers, the crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. near West 61st Street and South 97th West Avenue.

Troopers say Jeremy Taylor died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.