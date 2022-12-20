Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For Rudolph’s Peanut Butter Cookies

Tuesday, December 20th 2022, 1:16 pm
Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe for Rudolph’s Peanut Butter Cookies.
Ingredients:
1 stick Hiland Butter
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon Griffin’s Vanilla
1 Hansen’s Egg
1 1/3 cups Shawnee Mills Flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Red M&Ms
Brown M&Ms
Trucker Treats Candy Cane or Cinnamon Toast Pretzels, broken into pieces
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a mixer, cream together butter, peanut butter, sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Add egg and vanilla, beating until smooth.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to butter mixture, beating until incorporated.
3. Roll dough into 1-inch balls. Place on cookie sheet. Flatten slightly with the bottom of a glass jar. Bake about 12 minutes or until slightly golden brown.
4. As soon as cookies are out of the oven, place a red M&M for the nose in each cookie. Place two brown M&Ms above the nose for the eyes. Insert two pretzel pieces for the antlers.
Note: If the antlers won’t “stick,” use a little piped melted chocolate to hold the pretzels in place.
