Tulsa's Discovery Lab Explores Chemistry Behind Fireworks

-

An experiment at Discovery Lab is jumping ahead of Christmas to New Year's.

At the Science Lab, you can learn about the chemistry behind fireworks.

The clock strikes midnight marking the beginning of a new year, and fireworks can be heard and seen from miles away.

But the explosion of lights is more than just a pretty sight in the sky.

"It's beautiful. And the thing about fireworks, the thing about really interesting things is that if they're beautiful, then you want to learn more about how to do that or why it does that, or what would happen if and that's science,” said Discovery Lab Director of Education, Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey said it boils down to specific elements getting exposed to oxygen and in this case, fire.

The chemical makeup of the elements depicts the aesthetic of the display.

To create color in the firework, an element like copper is held over the flame to create a beautiful work of art. Copper or lithium salt produces a green flame, and strontium creates red.

When magnesium is exposed to the flame, an element used to make sparklers. It creates a blinding light. The sparkles are created by iron fragments sprinkled onto the fire.

“It gives us an insight into the periodic table of elements by taking the elements and then exposing them to fire. They oxidize really fast, and they emit colors that are specific to their chemical makeup,” Lindsey said.

Winter Wondershops are happening each day this week where families can do experiments together like Cocoa Chemistry. You can register here: New Page (discoverylab.org)

Noon Year's Eve is also planned for next Saturday, December 31, where there will be a balloon drop and activities during the day. You can purchase tickets here: Noon Years' Eve (discoverylab.org)