Cowgirls Wrap Up Non-Con Play With Tough Win Over Air Force

By: OSU Athletics

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team closed out its non-conference schedule on a winning note with a 62-44 win over Air Force in front of 2,117 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Tuesday morning.

The victory ran OSU's winning streak to four in a row and the Cowgirls stand at 10-2 heading into conference play.

Halfway through the first period, Naomie Alnatas drilled a 3-pointer to give OSU a 13-6 lead. The Falcons responded on two different occasions to trim the lead to three before the Cowgirls eventually took a 17-12 lead through the first 10 minutes.

Taylen Collins pushed the margin into double figures before Lexy Keys added a basket of her own to put OSU out front, 25-12, forcing an Air Force turnover early in the second period. After the Cowgirls would score the first eight points of the period, the Falcons would once again answer. They would hold OSU scoreless over the final 7:24 of the half while scoring their nine points over the final 5:14 to trail by just four at the break.

OSU started quickly in the third period with four points to force another Falcon timeout. Collins would eventually push the lead back to 10 at 36-26 with 6:26 left in the period. However, Air Force would answer with consecutive buckets to get within five.

With four minutes remaining, the Falcons cut the deficit to four once again before OSU answered with a 7-0 run to lead by 11 with a minute remaining. The Cowgirls would lead, 48-37, heading into the final 10 minutes.

OSU used a 14-4 run to close out the contest.

Collins finished with her fourth double-double of the season, scoring 12 points on a 6-of-6 shooting effort while collecting 15 rebounds. She was one of five players in double figures.

Alnatas added 10 points to go with nine assists, while Claire Chastain scored 14, Terryn Milton had 12 and Keys finished with 10.