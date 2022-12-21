Kansas City Chief Fans Think Popular Super-Fan Robbed Bixby Bank

A Bixby bank robbery has gone viral because Kansas City Chief fans are convinced the suspect in the Tulsa County Jail is a popular Chiefs super-fan.

The super-fan who fans think robbed the bank is known as Chiefsaholic.

A quick search on social media showed he attends as many games as he can, famously dressed up in a wolf costume.

His social media profile has 36,000 followers on Twitter and 11,000 on Instagram, and is very active. So when the pages went silent last Friday, and he didn't show up at Sunday's game, fans were worried.

They used social media and the Internet to try and track him down. That's when they found Xaviar Babudar's mugshot after he was booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Bixby Police would not confirm Chiefsaholic is Babudar, but said Babudar is the person who robbed the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union near 131st and Memorial last week.

Police said Babudar ran off after the robbery. But thanks to a witness description, they were able to find him in a nearby neighborhood. He had a weapon and a large amount of cash when he was taken into custody.

"An outstanding job by some of our officers in that area to converge on the scene, and be able to make an arrest in this case and have the suspect in custody within minutes of the crime," said Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish.

Babudar is charged with several charges, including armed robbery and sits in the Tulsa County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

"For him, it was a bad day to rob a bank in Bixby," Blish said.

There is a picture circulating on social media of someone robbing a bank wearing a wolf mask, but Bixby Police did confirm Babudar was not wearing a wolf mask last Friday.