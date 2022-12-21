Wellness Wednesday: Heart Attacks During The Holidays

By: News On 6

The holidays are a common time of the year for people to have heart attacks.

The American Heart Association said more people die from heart attacks during the last week of December than at any other time of the year.

And even people without heart issues, can experience what's known as "holiday heart syndrome."

Dr. Tyler Ellington with the Oklahoma Heart Institute was here to discuss how we can all take better care of our hearts during the holidays.