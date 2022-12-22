City Lights Nonprofit Helps Transport Homeless To Shelters Ahead Of Winter Weather

-

City Lights is a nonprofit that's helping the homeless by offering rides to pop-up shelters.

When it gets this cold, there are some serious health risks to be aware of. If you can change your plans, it's best to stay in doors.

City Lights said it wants to give shelter to those who don't have anywhere to go.

Its volunteers are relying on information they already have about people they've helped in the past.

Volunteers are driving around Tulsa to locations they know people have tents or areas they are known to hang out.

Because Tulsa’s main homeless shelters are full, City Lights is working with Housing Solutions, which opened three pop-up shelters to help.

One of those shelters is at the Rose Bowl.

Volunteers drove around Tulsa Wednesday night and offered to take the homeless to the pop-up shelter, but not many people accepted the free rides.

City Lights said if people don’t want to be transported, volunteers will provide free supplies like gloves, blankets, hand warmers, and food.

Volunteers encourage everyone to come indoors.

"If you’re living outside in a tent and all you have is the shirt on your back, it's a really dangerous situation. So we want to make sure everyone is taken care of and they have access to the resources that they need,” City Lights spokeswoman, Haley Kardokus said.

Volunteers were out through 10 p.m. Wednesday, and will continue providing help through the weekend.