Man Displaced After House Fire In Tulsa

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters battled a house fire near West Admiral and South Rosedale Avenue on Thursday morning.

According to officials, say two small dogs that were in the laundry room died in the blaze.

Officials say the homeowner tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. The Red Cross is now helping him find somewhere to stay.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.