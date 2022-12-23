6 In Custody Related To Osage County Murder, Investigation Continues

By: News On 6

The Osage County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people related to a murder in November, Sheriff Eddie Virden said Thursday.

Sheriff Virden said the six arrests are in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequichie.

The OCSO Investigative Team conducted warrants on several residences and authorities say the six arrested are the "key people involved in Mr. Sequichie's murder."

Dacia Rae Dorris, Robert DeWayne McCully, Randy Alex McDonald, Nolan Gilland Osten, Dillan Joseph Plank and Justin Daniel Jordan have all been arrested in the last week, with the sixth arrest happening Thursday morning, according to the OCSO.

Sheriff Virden said multiple agencies assisted the investigation, including TPD, TCSO, the FBI and more.

Sheriff Virden also clarified that the investigation is still ongoing and he expects more arrests to be made.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.