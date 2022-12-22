City Of Tulsa Crews Out Treating Roads During Winter Weather

By: News On 6

Winter weather caused some car crashes in Tulsa early Thursday morning, but the crews' preparation helped driving conditions quickly improve.

The city deployed snow plows around daylight and spent many hours before spreading salt and pre-treating some roads before the weather arrived.

The work had most roads in good condition by mid-morning.

For people out in the weather, wind was the issue.

"I was just headed down here to work and I saw a couple, so I stopped, tried to get them in the truck to get warm, and like that guy, I don't know why he won't get in to get warm, sitting out here in 50 mile per hour wind," said Les Harper.

Tulsa Police had officers out checking homeless camps trying to encourage people to go into shelters.