National Weather Service Issues 1st 'Snow Squall Warning' For Part Of NE Oklahoma

By: News On 6

The National Weather Service has a new kind of alert to use during winter weather.

The agency issued its first-ever snow squall warning for part of northeastern Oklahoma on Thursday, to let drivers know when winter weather was causing dangerously low visibility.

"This was issued due to the combination of very heavy snow combined with those strong 30-40 mile per hour winds that caused nearly white-out conditions and very difficult travel," Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz said.

The NWS says the warnings are for short, intense bursts of snowfall and won't be issued if a Winter Storm Warning is already in effect.