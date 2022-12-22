National Weather Service Issues 1st 'Snow Squall Warning' For Part Of NE Oklahoma


Thursday, December 22nd 2022, 5:01 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The National Weather Service has a new kind of alert to use during winter weather.

The agency issued its first-ever snow squall warning for part of northeastern Oklahoma on Thursday, to let drivers know when winter weather was causing dangerously low visibility.

"This was issued due to the combination of very heavy snow combined with those strong 30-40 mile per hour winds that caused nearly white-out conditions and very difficult travel," Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz said.

The NWS says the warnings are for short, intense bursts of snowfall and won't be issued if a Winter Storm Warning is already in effect.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 22nd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022

December 23rd, 2022