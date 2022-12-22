OHP: Over 300 Crashes, 2 Fatal During Winter Weather

By: News On 6

State troopers responded to more than 300 crashes across the state on Thursday.

OHP says most were single-vehicle crashes where the driver was going too fast and spun off the road, but two were fatal.

State troopers have also assisted more than 60 drivers with car issues.

Troopers advise drivers to slow down and be sure to dress warmly in case you get stuck on the side of the road.