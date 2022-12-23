Volunteers Helping Homeless In The Cold During Severe Winter Weather

-

Volunteers are out offering free rides to shelters Thursday night for those who are homeless and for those who don't want to go, they're handing out items to keep them warm.

There is extreme cold in Green Country and it's hard work for these volunteers, since they never know what they might find, but, they say they’re 100 percent willing to help, if it saves just one person.

“I might come by and check on you later, okay," said Nick Gleason, a volunteer.

Whether the weather is perfect or looks like it does on Thursday, volunteers with City Lights are ready to step in and serve.

“Outreach, is anybody home," said Gleason?

“What’s your name. Tommy, I’m Nick," said Gleason.

“That’s the point of the season," said Sarah Grounds, E.D. City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma.

“You’re coming with us right? Okay," said Gleason.

Some people are eager to leave their tents behind.

“I’m gonna put this under here, okay? Alright. You good? Okay," said Gleason.

“Okay good you ready to go," said Gleason?

“Yeah," a person responded.

“You wanna hop in my truck in the heat," said Gleason.

“I can give you a lot of blankets. Where are you staying at? You wanna go stay someone better? Somewhere warm? I can get you there. I gotta take this group first. I’ll come back and pick you up," said Gleason.

City Lights provides supplies like sleeping bags and warm clothes for people who choose not to go inside.

“He’s not comfortable in the shelters which is what we see a lot. A lot of our friends out here they just have had bad experiences at some of the shelters. It’s nothing against the shelters it’s just some people just can’t, you know they don’t function well in that," said Gleason.

People have generously donated hand warmers, hats, chapstick, socks and gloves, sleeping bags and food.

“We are gonna make him a hot chocolate though," said Gleason.

Volunteers and employees split up into teams to find and talk to as many people as possible on the streets.

“There’s some pop up shelters that are taking people. It’s warm. They’ve got some resources for you and we will give you a ride back so you won’t be stuck," said Gleason.

And even if many people refuse to go, the volunteers keep on trying.

“The goal is to get you guys in somewhere warm cause it’s just gonna get colder tonight," said Gleason.

“I think I talked to you last night. I know I told you it was gonna get cold. Let’s get this done," said Gleason.

“They really are our friends and we want everybody that walks away from us to feel hope and to feel dignity and to feel seen, known and loved and that is huge for us. And when they walk away that, we know we’ve done our job well," said Grounds

If you come across someone who needs shelter, you can go to the housing solutions website and fill out an outreach form which goes to three different agencies out doing work so whoever is closest can go transport that person.