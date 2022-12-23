Student Of The Week: Colton Haddock

By: News On 6

News On 6 recognizes students and their contributions to Green Country.

This week’s winner is Colton Haddock, a 2nd grader at Roosa Elementary. Colton was tested at the beginning of the school year and scored high enough to be moved from first to second grade.

He is currently at a seventh grade reading level.

If you’d like to nominate an outstanding student go to NewsOn6.com/Student