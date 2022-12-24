Components For Artemis One Capsule Made By Stillwater Company

-

Mankind is one step closer to making a giant leap back to the lunar surface with the help of some very important electronics.

Waylon Shields is the Aerospace Program Manager at Frontier Electronics Systems. He says without the dozens of components handmade by their engineers, the launch into space may never have happened.

"A lot of what we do is again, power management, power distribution, environmental controls, including life support, batteries, things of that nature,” Shields said.

The Orion Crew Capsule made its return, landing at sea to be recovered by the U.S. Navy earlier in December.

Supply Chain Analyst James Peak says it's the only portion of the entire rocket that reusable. He says extensive tests created by NASA help ensure the crew arrives home safely along with their electronics.

"Astronauts will be on this rocket. They're not on Artemis I, but Artemis two, three, four and forward. Our our product has to work right the first time and every time they use it,” Peake said.

Shields says since everything worked perfectly, they don't need to change anything. He hopes this is an inspiration to younger generations.

"I think that level of excitement is going to come back. If the plan goes the way it's intended to go there will be a human presence in space always,” Shields said. “We hope we're on future missions and we believe we will be.”

Frontier says all electronics for Artemis 2 have been sent to NASA and they are starting on parts for Artemis 3 and 4.