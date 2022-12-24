Volunteers Providing Warm Meals To The Homeless Staying In Shelters

-

Hundreds of people who are taking shelter from the bitter cold temperatures are getting a warm meal thanks to two local organizations.

The staff at GRAND Mental Health teamed up with Iron Gate volunteers to cook and deliver 450 meals to a Tulsa warming station.

“When the weather is cold like this, people don’t have access to the resources that they normally would have access to,” said Kimberly Hill-Crowell, GRAND Mental Health.

The dangerously cold weather can be especially hard on people in vulnerable situations. Hill-Crowell says people on the streets have been offered blankets and rides to warming stations.

The meals were met with excitement and appreciation.

“The need has been incredible,” said Jarell Wade, Tulsa Housing Solutions. “It’s kind of gone past what we initially expected.”

GRAND Mental Health is planning to deliver more free meals every day through Monday.