Rise In Demand For Visits With Santa Causes Shortage

Santa's services are more in demand than ever and he, and his helpers are having a hard time keeping up.

This Christmas season, the North Pole has faced a crisis.

Parents and children have had to wait in longer lines because of the demand and the shrinking supply of Santa ambassadors.

Although Santa is happy people are getting into the holiday spirit, he hopes to find people who want to become a part of his team to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas.

News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how Santa is handling his busiest season during News On 6’s Saturday morning newscast.