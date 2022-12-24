Tulsa Man Caught On Camera Unicycling In Snow

By: News On 6

-

News On 6 shared a video Thursday of a man unicycling in the snow without a shirt on, waving an American flag, and that video has been seen by hundreds of thousands of people.

Josiah Ferrill said he does this every day and wasn't going to let the snow stop him.

He said he's glad the video has made people smile.

He said not wearing a shirt comes from doing cold exposure therapy for the last few months, and he's prepared his body for cold temperatures.