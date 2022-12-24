By: News On 6

Escaped Arkansas Inmate Taken Into Custody By Haskell County Deputies

Haskell County deputies have confirmed they have a man in custody after he escaped the Crawford County Detention Center in Arkansas.

Deputies said they received information about a possible location of Jeremy Call, 38, and learned that he was in possession of at least two firearms.

Haskell deputies arrived and surrounded the home before Call surrendered to authorities.

Deputies recovered the two firearms, a Ford F250 pickup truck and a shotgun.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Call escaped the Crawford County Detention Center through a duct vent at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 30.

No charges have been made yet, according to deputies.