By: News On 6

Black Smoke In Tulsa Caused By Fire At Holly Refinery

Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Saturday afternoon at the Holly Refinery in Tulsa.

The Tulsa Fire Department had a truck on standby in case the fire spread outside the refinery, but they the Holly Fire Department led the fight.

Photos show black smoke pouring out of the refinery near W. 31st St. and Southwest Blvd. around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Perry King with Groendyke Transport told News On 6 he was offloading liquid propane when he noticed the smoke.

King said he was the only person near the area at the time and he notified security, who then called the fire department.

This is a developing story.