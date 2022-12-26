Oklahoma Connections To Christmas Holiday

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Historical Society says our state has more than a few special connections to the Christmas holiday.

The popular song "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" was co-written in the 1940s by Ralph Blane, a Broken Arrow native.

Oklahoma City native Hayla Peevey recorded the song "I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas" in 1953, which peaked at number 24 on Billboard.

The Oklahoma City Zoo then launched a fundraiser to buy a hippo for Peevey, which she named Matilda and donated back to the zoo.

The historical society also said the mistletoe is Oklahoma's oldest symbol, which was chosen as Oklahoma Territory's floral emblem in 1893.