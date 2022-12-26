Local Family Gifted Christmas Surprise By Tulsa Dream Center

-

A Tulsa family got a wonderful surprise just in time for Christmas this year.

"I didn't know how I was going to make Christmas happen for my kids, but I feel good now, I got a smile on my face," Brown said.

A festive home, Christmas tree, and gifts under the tree are a frequent sight to see, but that is not a reality for every family during the holidays.

Laticia Brown was struggling to make ends meet for her children so any extras, were out of the question. That's where Pastor Tim Newton the Tulsa Dream Center team GGP Parks decided to step in and help.

"This was a single mom with seven kids, and we knew they didn’t have any beds or anything, so we were like, let’s make sure they have some Christmas toys and beds during this holiday season," Newton said.

They packed up warm pajamas and slippers, beds, and groceries for the family. Along with necessities there were also dolls, trucks, and many other toys that will leave smiles on the children's faces this Christmas.

"We're just going to go out here and love on them it's what we do. It's amazing," Newton said.

Kyra Carby helped take all the items to the Brown's home. She says it's important to watch out for and help your neighbors.

"Every year, we try to adopt a few families to just kind of spread the holiday cheer and be of service," Carby said

The team from the dream center even stayed around to help put the beds together. Laticia says she's now so happy because her family has everything, they need to bring everything together.

"The Dream center came and helped they pulled off and came out and showed out. I thank them were going to have a great Christmas because I was going to stress out on how I was going to do Christmas for my babies," Brown said.