Expo Square Hosts 38th Annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout

Monday is move-in day, which means racers are getting mentally prepared to take to the track in hopes of becoming one of the few riding down victory lane.

Frank Flud has been a part of micro races for over 20 years and said this one can be a career starter for all ages.

"It's crazy to see how much it's grown because you've got guys like Chris Bell, Kyle Bush, Kyle Larson, that all come back and run these micros constantly now," Flud said.

Twelve-year-old Kanon Posey took fourth place in last year's race, but this year, he wants to be more aggressive on the track.

"Whenever you're up on the ramp and you start it up, all the nerves are there and once you roll on it's all gone and you just got to get locked in. You can't make any friends here. You just got to go," Posey said.

Off of his rookie year the last time he was here, Ryder Wells said he is racing in a different class than what he's used to.

"Everything is just crazy. Fans go wild on Saturday night. It's a lot of experience. It's just really hard to get into the main event and whenever you do it's just like putting on top of everything. It's just great to run in that main event," Wells said.

Promoter Byran Hulbert said fans will be able to have an interactive experience beyond just sitting in the stands.

"Here you can walk down to the pits. You can talk to the drivers. You can look at the cars. You can ask questions. As far as the fan, it's an up close look at the sport like you've never seen," Hulbert said.

Practice laps begin Tuesday morning with races starting at 7 p.m.