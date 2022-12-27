Officials Investigate Overnight House Fire In Washington County

By: News On 6

Firefighters are investigating an overnight house fire that broke out in Washington County.

Firefighters say the blaze broke out at a home in Vera, Oklahoma.

Crews say the home was completely engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, but everyone was able to get out of the house and nobody was hurt.

Firefighters from Oglesby, Collinsville, Ramona and Washington County worked together to put the fire out.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown and crews say an investigation is ongoing.