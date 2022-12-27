Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 8:14 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning.

Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.


This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

