Firefighters Battle Fire At Tulsa Church

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 8:14 am
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire that broke out at a church in Tulsa on Tuesday morning.
Crews battled the blaze at a church near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue.
Currently, it is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.
This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
