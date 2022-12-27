Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Black Eyed Pea Pineapple Salad

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 12:06 pm
The News On 6 team is in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen with Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow.
On Tuesday, Candace shared a recipe for Black Eyed Pea Pineapple Salad.
Ingredients:
1 can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed well
1 cup whole kernel corn, canned, frozen or fresh
½ whole fresh pineapple, medium dice
¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped
¼ cup red onion, small dice
½ red bell pepper, small dice
½ jalapeno pepper, seeded deveined and minced
2 tbsp brown sugar
¼ cup red wine vinegar
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions:
Serves 8
Mix first 8 ingredients together in a large bowl.Set aside. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine brown sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and oil; replace lid and shake vigorously until an emulsion is created. Pour over salad ingredients and toss. Do not over-mix. Refrigerate and allow flavors to meld for at least an hour. Serve cool but not ice cold.
