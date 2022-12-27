Taste Test Tuesday: Candace Conley's Black Eyed Pea Pineapple Salad

By: News On 6

The News On 6 team is in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen with Candace Conley from The Girl Can Cook! studio in Broken Arrow.

On Tuesday, Candace shared a recipe for Black Eyed Pea Pineapple Salad.

Ingredients:

1 can black eyed peas, drained and rinsed well

1 cup whole kernel corn, canned, frozen or fresh

½ whole fresh pineapple, medium dice

¼ cup cilantro, finely chopped

¼ cup red onion, small dice

½ red bell pepper, small dice

½ jalapeno pepper, seeded deveined and minced

2 tbsp brown sugar

¼ cup red wine vinegar

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Serves 8

Mix first 8 ingredients together in a large bowl.Set aside. In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine brown sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and oil; replace lid and shake vigorously until an emulsion is created. Pour over salad ingredients and toss. Do not over-mix. Refrigerate and allow flavors to meld for at least an hour. Serve cool but not ice cold.