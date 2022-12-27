Watch: Tulsa Higher Education Consortium Helps Students Pursue Degrees


Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 5:24 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

There are several options available to students when it comes to higher education in Tulsa.

From community colleges to four-year universities, there is something for every learning option.

On Tuesday, Dr. Laura Latta with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss how the organization helps students pursue their degree.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022

December 27th, 2022