Christmas Trees Can Be Picked Up With Trash, Dropped Off At Tulsa Mulch Site

Tuesday, December 27th 2022, 6:28 pm
The City of Tulsa says it will take your Christmas tree off your hands.
All real or artificial trees will get free pickup through January, as long as they're under four feet tall.
Just put it by your trash bin on collection day.
You can also take your real tree to the city's mulch site, but all decorations must be removed.
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022
December 27th, 2022